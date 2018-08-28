Watch: Kevin Owens ‘Quits’ WWE During Raw

It’s been a rough WWE summer for Kevin Owens. So in the name of perpetual disappointment, the former Universal Champion has called it quits.

After a hard-fought loss to Seth Rollins during Raw’s Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge, KO plopped in a steel chair, took in the crowd one last time, and flatly said: “I quit.”

Now we’ve seen a few episodes of Raw in our lifetime, so Owens’ retirement can be easily classified as part of the show. But if this was your first Raw in a while, Owens’ departure was set up with the Raw announce team underlining how bad things have been for KO since joining Raw. Owens mentioned a few injustices during his pre-match promo, another tough loss must have pushed him to the kayfabed edge.

It’s hard to say where Owens takes his pseudo-retirement. As Raw’s top heel, there isn’t a bad spot for him and just a few weeks ago he was a name mentioned to face Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell. That’s not happening, so instead of tossing him into an arbitrary storyline, WWE may think it’s simply more interesting if Owens faked an exit.

With Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins likely destined for Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell, that eliminated two top names for Owens to work with. Other upper-tier babyfaces like Bobby Lashley or even Bray Wyatt seem to be available, but it doesn’t look like Owens will meddle with either of them.

Where KO lands is anyone’s guess, but the longer his absence lasts, the more intrigue that will be garnered.

If you’re still thinking Owens actually retired, we hate to burst your melodramatic bubble in telling you that he’s recently signed a lengthy contract extension to stick around in WWE. In a May interview withTCV Sports, Owens shared the intention of finishing his career in Vince McMahon’s company.

“Hopefully I do not see why I will not finish my career with WWE,” said the former Universal Champion. I just recently signed a new five-year contract with them. I do not intend to go anywhere my contract will end. If the WWE wants to continue, if I want to continue and my family is ready for me to continue, I do not see why it would not happen. “

“If it ends tomorrow, I would be very satisfied with the career I had as a professional wrestler,” he said.