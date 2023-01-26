Kevin Owens Addresses WWE Sale Rumors

WWE is once again headed up by Vince McMahon. The long-time executive returned to the WWE Board of Directors earlier this month, bringing former WWE co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson with him. This move resulted in a number of internal changes, with the biggest coming in the form of WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon's resignation. Following Stephanie's departure, Vince was unanimously elected as chairman of the board, while Nick Khan assumed all CEO responsibilities. All these shifts are done with the intent to pursue "strategic alternatives" with future negotiations of WWE's media rights.

Speaking to the San Antonio Express, WWE superstar Kevin Owens addressed this possible sale of WWE, emphasizing that he's strictly focused on what goes on inside the squared circle.

"The internet will say what the internet will say, and then the reality will be what really matters," Owens said. "We just care about what we do in the ring. That's what we try to do our best at."

Owens has been with WWE since 2014, spending just six months in NXT before debuting on the main roster. The Prizefighter was immediately thrust into a feud with then-WWE United States Champion John Cena, picking up a non-title victory over the face that runs the place at WWE Elimination Chamber 2015. Owens has enjoyed decorated success since, winning six singles titles over the course of the next few years.

Beyond his championship victories, Owens was involved in a number of high-profile non-title storylines, with one of his more notable coming against Shane McMahon. Owens battled Shane on numerous occasions from 2017 until 2019, getting under his skin by attacking his father and interrupting episodes of WWE SmackDown.

While that on-screen McMahon program never included Stephanie, Owens had nothing but good things to say about her from a behind the scenes capacity.

"(Stephanie) has been nothing but amazing to me my entire time here," Owens continued. "And I was so happy to see her more at the shows and get to be around her and get to work for her. Everybody's also kind of happy that she gets to take this time for herself."

Owens challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this Saturday at WWE Royal Rumble, streaming live on Peacock.