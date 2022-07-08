Killer Kelly Returns to Impact Wrestling

There was plenty of action to be had during tonight's episode of Impact, but the hype also started to build regarding a welcome return. During tonight's episode, a vignette was played featuring Killer Kelly, who will be returning to the Knockouts Division soon. The video has her walking and saying that she loves to roam alone, staying in dirty motels that remind her of that place. Then she says it's only once you've lost everything that you're willing to do anything, and after her logo is shown the words coming soon hit the screen. No date is mentioned but odds are it will be sooner than later, and we can't wait to see Kelly back in the mix at Impact.

Kelly was last seen in Impact Wrestling in 2020, when she teamed up with Renee Michelle to compete for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships. Since then she wrestled a match against Rok-C (now Roxanne Perez), but later in the year, she revealed that she would be stepping away from wrestling to figure out what the cause was behind breathing issues she had started having. You can read her full post below.

Kelly wrote "Unfortunately, I'm writing something that really annoys me and I wish I could avoid. Since coming back to wrestling I've noticed that something was off. I tried my best to hide it, mainly because I wasn't understanding what was happening, and because I wanted to keep on wrestling. Thankfully none of you picked on it, and only my opponents that what was happening.

I've been having a lot of trouble breathing to the point I couldn't take a breath. And no, this isn't Covid related, because I've never had it/don't have it, it's 'just' me not being capable of breathing. So, with that said, I pulled away from all my wrestling commitments for the year and I'm going to take some time away to fix my nose and my breathing. I didn't want to do this but health should come first. Ate Ja. Killer Kelly"

It looks like Killer Kelly has fully recovered and is ready to jump back in the ring, and she returns to a stacked roster featuring stars like Deonna Purrazzo, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Taya Valkyrie, and more.

