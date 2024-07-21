Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace Escapes Ash By Elegance at TNA Slammiversary

TNA Slammiversary was filled with many surprises including new champions crowned and even some old faces returning for the first time in several years. Headlined by a six-man elimination match for the TNA World Championship, a hard-hitting X-Division Championship match and the Knockouts World Title, the show certainly made a statement to the fans that TNA isn’t going anywhere. TNA is in the midst of trying to acquire a massive revenue increase with a television deal which would undoubtedly help with their viewership and give them even more momentum at their live shows. Their partnership with WWE has certainly benefited them as well, as they wrestled in front of 4,000 fans in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for Slammiversary.

Grace walked into the event looking to finally put away Ash By Elegance who has been circling the Knockouts title like a vulture since her debut in January. The champion was confident, but Ash was equally as confident as she showboated early on in the match. Ash certainly did her homework on the champion, countering Grace expertly. After some even back and forth Ash changed the pace of things rather quickly. She went for the sliced bread from the second rope but Grace managed to bridge out.

Ash can be seen growing increasingly more frustrated, slapping her and looking to grab her into a crab or sharpshooter but Grace is able to get her down to the mat and put her into a sleeper. Ash rolls over and pins Grace to the mat but she fights out of it. Grace lands a huge lariat to the challenger as Ash goes for several strikes. She nearly gets the pinfall but Grace isn’t letting it go that easily. She gets her up for a powerbomb and transitions right into the Juggernaut Driver for the win.

This certainly begs the question — who will be the one to dethrone Grace? Will she ever be defeated? She has now held the championship for nearly 200 days and has defeated people from TNA, WWE, and Tokyo-Joshi Pro Wrestling. With 13 title defenses under her belt this reign, Grace is up there with some of the greats of the Knockouts division like Taya Valkyrie, Deonna Purrazzo, Taryn Terrell, Gail Kim, Mickie James and Angelina Love.

TNA Slammiversary 2024 Card

TNA Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance

TNA World Championship Six-Man Eliminator: Moose (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander vs. Joe Hendry

Jake Something vs. Mike Santana

X Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Matt Hardy vs. JDC

Digital Media/International Heavyweight Championships: AJ Francis (c) vs. PCO

TNA World Tag Team Championships: The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, Wes Lee) vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, Myles Borne)

KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards (c) vs. Spitfire

Four-way Knockouts Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Faby Apache

