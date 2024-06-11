Report: Multiple TNA Stars Interested in WWE Crossover Opportunities

The prohibited portal has been opened. This past weekend, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace became the first actively-contracted TNA wrestler to compete in a WWE singles match when she challenged NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez for her prize. While Grace walked out unsuccessfully, her participation in the match appears to be just the first of many crossovers between WWE NXT and TNA, evident by TNA's Ash By Elegance (former WWE star Dana Brooke) getting involved in the final stretches of Grace vs. Perez. While the concrete future of these inter-promotional crossovers remains unknown, all signs point to the next one happening at TNA Against All Odds this Friday, as Grace has issued an open challenge for her title.

Multiple TNA Stars Express Interest in WWE Crossovers

TNA talent want in on this WWE NXT crossover.

As reported by Fightful Select, TNA World Champion Moose has been "very outspoken" about his interest in working with WWE talent, specifically noting that he is "wanting to participate." Moose had been linked to WWE in the past prior to signing with TNA in 2016.

On the flip side, there has been high praise for TNA stars Mustafa Ali and Zachary Wentz within WWE. Both Ali and Wentz are former WWE talent themselves, each having left the company under controversial circumstances.

Ali was released last fall just days before he was scheduled to challenge for and win the NXT North American Championship. Ali had requested his release from WWE in the past and had been public about his frustrations with the company. It was noted that if Ali were to make an appearance on NXT today, it would "have to be on his terms." Ali, who currently reigns as TNA X-Division Champion, is not on a TNA contract and works for the company on a per-appearance basis.

Wentz, who spent two years in WWE as Nash Carter, was released from WWE after being accused of domestic assault and anti-semitic photos. Wentz received support from the wrestling world following his release, namely coming from AEW's MJF, a wrestler very open about his Jewish faith.

"Everyone's afraid of talking honestly so I will. Zachary Wentz isn't a antisemite," MJF wrote on Twitter following Wentz's WWE release. "I lived with him. The fact he's not on TV right now because a girl (who got caught lying about abuse) couldn't handle a break up and posted a photo of him doing something in jest is wild."

WWE is said to have "softened its stance" on Wentz in the years since and that there is a "good chance" he could appear during the crossovers with TNA. Wentz has history with top NXT star Wes Lee in both TNA and WWE, as the pair make up two-thirds of The Rascalz, a popular high-flying trio.

