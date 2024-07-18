Will Nic Nemeth Return to WWE During Ongoing TNA Crossovers? Former Dolph Ziggler Responds (Exclusive)

Nic Nemeth has found a new home. This past January, the former Dolph Ziggler shocked the wrestling world when he showed up at the conclusion of TNA Hard to Kill, confronting TNA World Champion Moose as the premium live event went off the air. Nemeth has been a regular on TNA iMPACT! in the months since, feuding with Moose and The System while also occasionally tagging with brother Ryan Nemeth. Nemeth’s TNA storylines have existed in their own corner of the product, as while he has been chasing the TNA World Championship, WWE NXT has been invading the company.

This past May, TNA established a working relationship with WWE. TNA talent like Jordynne Grace, Ash By Elegance, The Rascalz, Frankie Kazarian, and Joe Hendry have all appeared on WWE NXT in the weeks since as NXT stars Charlie Dempsey, Tatum Paxley, and Izzi Dame have stopped by TNA iMPACT!.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Will Nic Nemeth Return to WWE During TNA Crossovers?

The Wanted Man does not see himself stepping back into his forming stomping grounds.

Speaking to ComicBook ahead of TNA Slammiversary, Nic Nemeth responded to the ongoing WWE x TNA crossovers, noting he does not see a reason for him to hop back onto WWE NXT at the moment.

“I feel like that’s more for some up and comers and some people with some unfinished business,” Nemeth said. “I think after 19 years, there’s no unfinished business there at NXT for me. I was already NXT champion. If I show up there, what am I going to do? Not be champion?”

Nemeth exited WWE in Fall 2023 and officially began his post-WWE career this past January, ditching the Dolph Ziggler monicker and going by his real name. He has already made “Nic Nemeth” a household name, winning gold in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

“I also wonder what music would we play? What name would we call me?” Nemeth questioned how a WWE return would work for him at this point in his career. “Now, if Randy Orton calls me out on Raw, okay, let’s talk. But at the moment, that NXT back and forth and getting people to jump and not know who’s going to be there, I love that there’s a possibility that I could show up and everyone would go, ‘What the hell?’”

Nemeth views the current crossovers as being crucial for talent with less mainstream exposure.

“Most importantly, I think it is for making our long-term talent, whether they’re homegrown or not, getting their faces out there,” Nemeth explained. “It’s not only helping them with their numbers, but it’s also getting more exposure for us when they come back to us. I don’t think I would be a priority, even as the TNA World Champion, but I would like to see some other people do some things there.

“At the moment, I think Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, even Moose maybe, that’s awesome. I love that,” Nemeth continued. “Who knows who’s going to show up? I like when you don’t know, because there’s so few surprises in wrestling. When they’re big, they’re extra special when you don’t know they’re going to happen. It makes me want to watch. It’s like a cliffhanger. If you’re a wrestling fan, it’s the perfect time. You don’t need to waste your time arguing about your side, just enjoy what’s happening. Just know that there’s 500 awesome wrestlers out there. They’re all being featured at the moment. That’s unheard of.”

Nemeth challenges for the TNA World Championship at TNA Slammiversary this Saturday, July 20th.