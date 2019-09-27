Kofi Kingston Looks Ahead To Match With Brock Lesnar Next Week On FOX

We’re just about one week away from the first edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. That show will be main evented by WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defending his title against Brock Lesnar.

Kingston has held the WWE Championship since WrestleMania 35 earlier this year. In the midst of such a long title reign, most of Kingston’s challengers haven’t felt like someone who may legitimately dethrone him. However, the match with Lesnar feels a bit different.

That’s not just because of Lesnar’s history with WWE in recent years, which more often than not involves holding a title. It’s also because of the historic nature of the show itself, being the first WWE SmackDown broadcast on FOX where WWE may want to make some headlines.

Looking ahead to the match next Friday, Kingston made some extensive comments on the bout on his Twitter feed earlier today.

“One thing I’ve learned about myself is that I enjoy proving people wrong. Not as an ‘I told you so’ but rather as a reminder that nothing is impossible. Next Friday, I get the chance to prove a lot of people wrong. And those who do believe in me, I get to prove them right!

“When I do, hopefully believers and nonbelievers alike will see it feasible that they too can overcome the “impossibilities” they face in their own lives. 8 days…Friday night Smackdown is coming… #BeatBrock #Smackdown #Fox,” Kingston wrote.

Kofi and Brock have worked a singles match on one other occasion. The bout took place as part of 2015’s Beast In The East WWE Network special. That match, which occurred in Tokyo, went just two minutes and 38 seconds and was won by Lesnar.