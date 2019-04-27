Kofi Kingston Explains How The New Day Made His WWE Championship Reign Possible

Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship victory at WrestleMania 35 was the culmination of over a decade of blood, sweat, and tears in the WWE.

However, Kingston says that it’s been his tag team run with Xavier Woods and Big E as The Day Day over the last few years that ultimately lifted him to the point where a WWE Championship run was possible.

Kingston spoke about the success of the trio and how all of them made his title victory possible during a conversation this week with Natalya.

“Quite simply, without The New Day, this moment does not happen,” said Kingston. “From a performance standpoint, I would have never been allowed to show my personality if I was just solo. I was rarely given a mic and rarely had any personable backstage promos pre New Day. More importantly, I would not have had the same level of motivation that I receive through my relationship with (Xavier) Woods and (Big) E. The philosophy of The New Day has always been to lift your brothers up.

“We all selflessly seek to elevate one another. Everything we do is for the benefit of the group and through that mindset, we all rise. They were also a large part of why I elected to continue wrestling because they made it fun again.”

Over the past couple of weeks while Big E has been sidelines with an injury, Kevin Owens was made a temporary member of the stable. However, that alliance came to an end this past Tuesday night on SmackDown when Owens attacked both Kingston and Woods.

Due to that story, it looks like Kingston’s first championship defense will come at Money In The Banks against Owens. Money In The Bank takes place on Sunday, May 19th in Hartford, Connecticut.

