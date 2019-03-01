Kofi Kingston Break Silence, Vows to Regain WWE Championship Opportunity

Kofi Kingston was leading WWE in feel-good vibes up until Vince McMahon yanked his WWE Championship away on SmackDown this week. But even though Fastlane won’t be Kingston’s night, he’s convinced his day will come.

While Xavier Woods and Big E have been outspoken against McMahon’s injustice, Kingston has been quiet. But after a few days to think about it Kingston, put a measured message on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I needed to take a couple days to process what had actually happened. Shock, sadness, emptiness, frustration, anger, confusion are but a few feelings on a roller coaster of emotions.

“My entire career, has been a series of ups and downs, starts and stops. I really shouldn’t be surprised, but this one hurt. We came so close. And I say ‘we’ because this journey has been bigger than just me. It’s Woods’ journey, it’s E’s journey, it’s every one of you who has followed and supported my career for the past 11 years.

“To have it all stripped away so suddenly is painful, to put it mildly. I appreciate you all more than you know and I thank you all for your love and support. Mark my words: We will be back. The journey will not end here.”

If you’re out of the loop, McMahon interrupted Kingston and Daniel Bryan’s Fastlane contract signing to replace the New Day patriarch with a freshly returned Kevin Owens. The switch proved to be dramatic as fans and The New Day were outraged. In recent weeks, Kingston became the hottest star in the company after legendary efforts in a Gauntlet Match and the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. This cause Shane McMahon to reward him with a crack at Bryan for Fastlane, but all of that was unraveled by Mr. McMahon’s tyranny.

Kingston’s narrative closely resembles that of Becky Lynch who also saw an opportunity revoked. However, Lynch had at least poked the bear, but per McMahon, he simply wanted Owens, not Kingston in the match.

That’s been a tough pill for many to swallow, but it’s all in the name of building Kingston’s’ movement. As of now, current expectations have Kingston getting his WWE Championship shot at WrestleMania. Whether that comes in a multi-man match or singles competition is still unknown, but it looks like WWE is ready to ride Kingston’s wave.

WWE still has plenty of time to raise the stakes between now and ‘Mania, but this story will be driven by Kingston’s lifelong quest to become WWE Champion.