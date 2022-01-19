Konnan Recently Underwent Heart Surgery Due to COVID-19

Konnan recently had to undergo heart surgery due to the effects of COVID-19, which he was hospitalized for in February of last year. The report comes from the Lucha Blog, and they said that he is in stable condition now. Konnan had a scary bout with COVID last year after entering the hospital for a kidney issue and testing positive. Konnan documented just how dire things were during his time in the hospital, and at the time doctors were saying there was a 60% chance his heart could stop. We wish Konnan a speedy recovery.

Konnan talked about his time in the hospital last year on his Keepin It 100 podcast, and you can find an excerpt from that episode below (via WrestlingNews.co.

“I was in the hospital. I woke up. There’s six doctors in front of me, a nephrologist, a cardiologist, an infectious disease doctor, and they are very, very mad at me because I’m not taking my pills. I’m being very rude. I’m not listening to instructions. I didn’t want to believe it was as bad as they were telling me. I didn’t want to hear bad news. The bad news means I can’t work and I can’t make money, as if that’s everything in life, which it isn’tj,” Konnan said.

Konnan continued, “The other guy goes, ‘Obviously, that didn’t seem to elicit a response out of you. Your kidneys are failing. What would you like us to do with that? Donate it to science?’ Then another guy walks in, a Chaplain, and you know I hate religion and the motherf*** wanted to pray with me, I almost threw him out the window. But that’s real shit, bro. Then you survey your life and you say, ‘What have I done? Had a lot of fun. Took a lot of drugs. Traveled the world. Told a lot of people to go get f**ked.’ But, I did it my way. At the end of day, I am not, in any way, shape, or form, going to kowtow, bend to, kiss a**, just because there’s people in this industry that have money and everybody is trying to get as much money as they can and they don’t want to tell them the truth…I’m not a dramatic guy…”

“I’m not, ‘Look how much I work. Look how sick I am.’ That’s just not me. It doesn’t make me better than anybody. It doesn’t make me smarter than anybody. It’s just who I am. At the end of the day, I just want to live whatever I have left, whether it’s one day, two days. What does it make a difference if at my funeral if 5 guys are there or 300 guys are there? I’m dead. What did I do while I was here? What did I help do? My inner being is a helpful person.There’s no way I would have helped so many guys that are not my family members if there wasn’t a part of me that likes to help people. But, what are you going to be known for? At the end of the day, I had an awakening. I’m very fortunate and I don’t overdramatize this, to be alive,” Konnan said.