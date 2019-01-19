Kurt Angle Makes Surprise Return To The Ring At WWE House Show

WWE fans in San Antonio received a nice surprise on Friday night as Kurt Angle made an unannounced return to the ring.

Baron Corbin was set for a match at the non-televised event and came out to the ring. When no opponent appeared, Corbin said nobody was going to show up and ordered the referee to start a 10 count and declare him the winner.

At that point, Angle’s music hit and the former RAW GM and multiple time WWE champion made his way to the ring. The two ended up having a singles match to the delight of those in attendance.

Corbin ended up winning the match. Angle’s return was played up by WWE’s official Twitter pages after the fact, while Angle also commented on the evening.

Thank you Sam Antonio for a memorable night. #YouSuck #itstrue

Angle last wrestled in a four on one handicap match alongside Apollo Crews, Bobby Roode, and Chad Gable against Baron Corbin on the December 17th edition of RAW. His last singles match was against Drew McIntyre on the November 5th RAW show.

In all, this was Angle’s 10th match since he returned to WWE in 2017, and it was the second time he has worked a match at an untelevised show (the other was on November 7th, 2017 in Birmingham, England). Interestingly, this was just his third singles match over that time span.

Angle has typically worked multiple person matches since his return to WWE, including appearances in the Greatest Royal Rumble and Global Battle Royal. Perhaps we can expect him in this year’s Royal Rumble on January 27th in Phoenix?

In recent days, Angle has been through a swing of emotions as his niece was abducted on Wednesday night by an ex-boyfriend who was armed. She was eventually rescued the next day thanks to a Facebook Live video and her abductor was arrested.

Of the ordeal, Angle wrote:

“My niece has been found. Just wanted to say thank you to all those who have prayed and have shared posts to help locate her. Thank you to the Pittsburgh Police for your persistence in finding my niece. My family is truly appreciative. Love you all.”