Photo: Kyle O’Reilly Shows off Nasty Bruises After NXT TakeOver 25 Ladder Match

Saturday night did not go well for NXT’s Kyle O’Reilly. While he did close out the night with the rest of the Undisputed Era in celebrating Adam Cole’s NXT Championship victory, he left the arena with massive welts on his back from the four-team ladder match for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

O’Reilly took multiple spots throughout the match where he landed on the edge of one of the ladders, which left his fans on social media cringing.

But wait, it gets worse. Midway through the match Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch simultaneously german suplexed Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake, sending the ladder both men had wrapped around their heads flying across the ring. The ladder nearly collided with the side of O’Reilly’s head, but luckily it flew just above him before landing.

O’Reilly took to his Instagram story with a photo of all of the bruises he had after the match. It wasn’t pretty.

Warning! Graphic photo below!

The Street Profits would go on to win the match, claiming the vacated NXT Tag Team Championships that were vacated by the Viking Raiders.

Triple H spoke incredibly highly of NXT’s 25th TakOver event in his post-show media press conference.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been that many Takeovers and it’s amazing that we keep raising the bar and topping them,” Hunter said. “The talent in this locker room I wouldn’t trade for anyone in the world. I’d put our product against ours or anyone. And tonight was to make a statement. Statement made. The goal tonight was to leave the end of the evening for us and the talent to look at the world and say, ‘follow that.’”

He also gave an update on Tommaso Ciampa, who appeared during the event’s kickoff show to reveal that he had been cleared for non-contact training following his anterior cervical fusion surgery.

“He can talk, which is what he was doing at the moment. He’s ahead of schedule. He’s doing extremely well, ahead of schedule on all of it and moving along,” he said. “But with the type of injury that he had and with type of surgery that he had… from a physicality standpoint, you’re not doing anything until you’re 100%. It’s not like you can go in there and lightly take suplexes, you know? You’ve got to be 100%. So he’s still got a ways to go. But he’s way ahead of the curve and the schedule. For him, chomping at the bit every day is too long, and he’s chomping at the bit to come back.”

