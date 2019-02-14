Lana Trolls Ronda Rousey on Social Media, Calls her ‘Overrated’

Lana was the latest WWE Superstar to take a swing at Ronda Rousey on Twitter, as the former Total Divas cast member called out the Raw Women’s Champion for not bringing in television ratings.

On Tuesday Rousey called out Vince McMahon for changing up the WrestleMania 35 main event by suspending Becky Lynch (in storyline) and replacing her with Charlotte Flair.

“This isn’t what’s best for business,” Rousey wrote on Instagram. “This isn’t what’s in demand. I have no idea what the hell this is. Vince McMahon doesn’t even believe in his own girl (Charlotte Flair) — If he didn’t make us the main event of #SurvivorSeries he’s sure as hell not making us the main event of #WrestleMania. The #WomensEvolution was robbed tonight.”

Ruby Riott, who will face Rousey on Sunday at Elimination Chamber, responded to the tweet by saying Rousey was overlooking her.

“Who cares about what’s best for business or what these people want?! You’re so focused on giving the #WomensEvolution what they deserve, that you’re not even looking at #EliminationChamber,” Riott wrote.

So I’ll gladly take your title & main event #Wrestlemania whether they like it or not.”

Lana opted to pile on with her response to Riott’s post.

“I would be thrilled if you took her place ! So overrated she is ! I mean she claims to change the game yet she can’t bring ratings …. soooo ummm.”

Lana’s attempt to get Rousey’s attention comes in the same week where news broke that she and Rusev were removed from the Total Divas cast.

“It really sucks,” Lana said on a recent episode of Lillian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast. “I go through a whole bunch of different emotions. Kevin Dunn is so great. We were first told we were basically a shoo-in, and that we were incredible this season. I was told that he loved me, that Bunim-Murray, which is the production company that produces the show, loved me, WWE loves me, WWE loves us, that we should be working on our spin-off show.”

She then said that E! Network producers told the couple that they were too unpopular for their demographic.

“I was shocked. I just sat there,” she said “It was like my tryout for WWE all over again. I’ve gone through a lot of different range of emotions. I’ll cry, but when I get hurt, I get really angry. That’s how I deal with hurt, I get really angry. Like, who is this new E! Executive?”

In recent weeks Lana has been seen on SmackDown Live attempting to form an alliance between Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.