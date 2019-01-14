Has Lars Sullivan Gone AWOL on WWE?

WWE told us that Lars Sullivan will soon make his television debut for the company. But that hasn’t happened, and the reported reasons for that range from concerning to crazy.

We’ve seen a couple month’s worth of vignettes teasing Sullivan’s WWE arrival from NXT. But according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and anxiety attack kept Sullivan out of the ring. Per The Observer, things were worked out between Sullivan and WWE officials, but then he left both Raw and SmackDown before his match could happen. And according to Rajah.com, Sullivan has cut off communication with WWE.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All while he’s currently rumored to be facing John Cena at WrestleMania 35.

So what is going on here? Well, the reports on what happened with Sullivan are conflicting. The Observer says that Sullivan flew home to Colorado. However, WrestleVotes, a Twitter account that has broken several major stories, says that Sullivan didn’t leave Raw and SmackDown, but instead never showed.

Following up on this story with new details;, source tells us Lars Sullivan did not go home from TV this week, he was never in either Orlando or Jacksonville. Was scheduled to be, and just didn’t arrive. No word on what the reaction was just yet. //t.co/07WLmvjWHt — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 12, 2019

WrestleVotes, Rajah, and The Observer all seem to agree that the cause of most of this is Sullivan’s anxiety attacks. But no one is quite sure what happened after there. Rajah says that Sullivan’s disappearing act has put a strain on Vince McMahon and Triple H’s relationship. Considering Sullivan was Triple H’s NXT project, this could hold water, but we cannot confirm this. However, the reports of WWE rearranging plans for Sullivan and Cena sounds much more valid.

At this point, Sullivan’s status is murky at best. However, with all of this noise, there’s a chance that Sullivan shows up at Raw or SmackDown this week and plans resume course.