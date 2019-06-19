British Wrestler Adrian ‘Lionheart’ McCallum Dead at 36

British wrestler Adrian McCallum, better known as Lionheart, died at the age of 36 on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Scottish wrestling promotion Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW).

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of ICW World Heavyweight Champion, Adrian ‘Lionheart’ McCallum,” the statement read. “Adrian was a mainstay of ICW and British professional wrestling. Most importantly, he was our friend. His passing leaves a huge hole in the lives of those who knew him.”

The cause of death has not been released.

Numerous wrestlers took to social media to offer their condolences, including WWE Superstar Ricochet.

Only met him a couple of times, was nothing but nice to me. This is awful. https://t.co/aLIUPtv33g — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 19, 2019

McCallum’s last post on social media came on Tuesday night, where he quoted Ricky Gervais from the Netflix series After Life.

“‘One day you will eat your last meal, You will smell your last flower, you will hug your friend for the last time. You might not know it’s the last time, that’s why you must do everything you love with passion’ #Afterlife,” he wrote.