Liv Morgan's Awesome WWE Clash at the Castle Gear Is Already In WWE 2K22

Liv Morgan delivered on her promise to take down Shayna Baszler and retain her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle in a thrilling Title match, and she debuted some awesome new gear in honor of the big event. The gear seemed to be an homage to Sensational Sherri's gear at SummerSlam 92 and was mostly white with silver accents. Thanks to the quick work of @2kattiresbyme, Morgan's awesome Clash at the Castle gear is already available for players to download and use in WWE 2K22, and you can check out all the details and see the gear in the post below.

You can search by Superstar in 2K22 to find all of the different Creation Suite downloads available for Liv Morgan, and to find this look and all of the different custom gears by @2kattiresbyme, you can search the hashtag 2KBYME in the game.

As for Clash at the Castle, Morgan came in fully prepared for Baszler and her always lethal skillset, including her Kirifuda Clutch. Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Morgan was preparing for that move specifically (as well as the armbar) with the help of Matt Riddle, with videos showing Morgan countering the submission hold into a move of her own.

You could see that all of the work paid off, as several times during the match Morgan was able to counter and reverse Baszler's attempted holds and submissions, and towards the end of the match, Morgan was able to launch from a reversal into a one-two punch of her own, hitting a Codebreaker and following it up with Oblivion. Footage also surfaced of Baszler training with Ronda Rousey for the Codebreaker specifically, but Morgan ultimately ended up being able to hit it during the match.

Now we'll have to wait and see who Morgan's next challenger is, and hopefully, we'll get a hint during next week's episode of SmackDown, which should be action-packed after everything that unfolded at Clash at the Castle.

WWE 2K22 is available now on PS4, Xbox Series S/X, PS5, and PC.

Which other custom gears do you want to see in WWE 2K22? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!