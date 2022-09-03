WWE's Liv Morgan Defeats Shayna Baszler to Retain SmackDown Women's Title at Clash at the Castle

It was time for more Title gold to be on the line at WWE's Clash at the Castle, as WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was set to take on Shayna Baszler. Both superstars had been training all week to counter the other's signature moves, and now it was time to meet face to face in the ring. That training was evident throughout the entire match, and it came in handy for Morgan several times. It's also what won her the match, as after countering a Kirifuda Clutch she was able to hit a Codebreaker and an Oblivion on Baszler, which led to the pin and the win for Morgan, who has successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship.

At the start of the match Morgan tried to roll up Baszler but she countered, and then Baszler went for a Kirfuda Clutch but Morgan countered it into one of her own, but Baszler countered that into an armbar and Morgan escaped, ending with a stare down between the two. Morgan sent Baszler to the mat and then hit a dropkick that knocked her to the ropes, and followed it up with another dropkick to the back of Bsaszler before Morgan hit a knee to the face in the corner. Morgan tried to go for a Bulldog but Baszler pushed her off the ropes and brought Morgan's arm down on the ropes before she hit the ground. Then Baszler slammed Morgan's arm into the barricade before rolling her back in.

Baszler went for a cover but Morgan kicked out, and then Baszler connected with some strikes before working on the previously hurt arm. She wrenched it before pulling it back, sending Morgan to the ropes in pain. Morgan kicked Baszler away and then dodged another move but ate a clothesline into a cover, but Morgan kicked out. Basler was in control at this point, as she kept targeting the arm over the next few moves. She then grabbed it again and wrapped the wrist around her arm and twisted the elbow, just wearing it down, but Morgan hit knee strikes to the back of the head to get free. Baszler went for a kick but Morgan rolled out of the way and then hit a Jawbreaker to buy her some room and then both women were down after colliding.

Morgan was up on her feet quick though and then hit a huge move off the ropes before going for a cover but Baszler kicked out. Baszler went for another move but Morgan countered, though Baszler would connect with her next move and go for the pin, but Morgan kicked out. Baszler was looking a bit frustrated and taunted Morgan, and then she put her hand under her boot to stomp on it. Baszler taunted a bit more and then Morgan reversed the move into a Triangle and hit punches to the head, and then countered that into an Armbar.

This clearly caught Baszler off guard and Morgan kept it locked in, but Baszler slowly countered and stomped on the hurt arm. She picked up Morgan and then hit a knee to the face before a pin attempt, but Morgan kicked out. Baszler was frustrated a bit and put Morgan up top and slapped her. Then she lifted the hurt arm again and messed with it some more, but Morgan punched her in the stomach and pulled Baszler's own arm several times, and left her up top. Morgan then slammed Baszler down and went for the cover but Baszler kicked out, and then Baszler went for the Kirifuda Clutch but she countered it and did the same for an Armbar.

Baszler went for the Kirifuda Clutch again but Morgan rolled through and countered. Morgan then hit the Codebreaker and then hit the Oblivion, and it was 1, 2, 3 after the cover, with Morgan retaining her SmackDown Women's Championship.

You can find the full card and updated results for Clash at the Castle below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) def. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) def Sheamus

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY (Damage Control) def. Bianca Belair (C), Alexa Bliss, and Asuka

Seth Freakin Rollins vs Riddle

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs The Judgement Day

