Liv Morgan Posts Steamy Bathtub Photo After WWE Raw Return

Liv Morgan made her surprise return to WWE television this week during the chaotic wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley. Though her segments over the past few weeks teased that the former Riott Squad member would be transforming into a darker character, she appeared during the wedding to announce that a) she was a lesbian and b) was in a relationship with Lana earlier this year. This revelation broke out into a brawl between the two almost immediately, and the show went off the air with Morgan and Rusev knocking out Lashley and smearing wedding cake all over Lana.

Morgan hasn’t said much on social media since the episode beyond posting photos of herself with Lana. But she also posted a particularly raunchy photo that seemed to be from one of her vignettes when she sat in a bathtub.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Morgan and Lana’s portion of the segment received plenty of backlash, as many fans pointed out that Sonya Deville (an out lesbian on the main roster) pitched for an LGBTQ storyline involving herself and Mandy Rose but was recently shot down. Lana has since tried to defend the storyline, though she stays in-character on social media.

Don’t assume someone’s sexuality. Just because they are not out spoken in the LGTBQ community doesn’t mean that they’re not pansexual, bisexual, gay, transgender or trying to process their sexuality. Even if they are married. For many it’s complicated. Please have compassion — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 1, 2020

“The Ravishing Russian” revealed in a recent interview with ComicBook.com that she has received death threats ever since her love triangle with Lashley and Rusev started in September.

“I personally have received a lot of death threats,” Lana said while out of character. “I’ve gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE. Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me. And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email.”

“… But it was just like the names that people call are just, it’s just appalling. It’s absolutely appalling,” she added.

Despite the controversy, the segment has brought in massive numbers on WWE’s YouTube channel. According to recent reports, Vince McMahon is a big fan of the storyline and could potentially keep it running until WrestleMania 36.