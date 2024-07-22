Liv Morgan Praises Triple H’s WWE Leadership: “I Walk Into Work Excited Every Week”

The Triple H regime is in full effect. Triple H had been positioned to be WWE’s heir for over a decade, as his incorporation to WWE’s corporate side in the early 2010s started a run that would culminate with him taking over the sports-entertainment giant’s day-to-day operations. Today, Paul “Triple H” Levesque serves as WWE Chief Content Officer and is responsible for all of the on-screen storylines produced on WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE SmackDown, and the company’s monthly premium live events. Since officially assuming full power in January 2024, WWE has enjoyed unprecedented financial success, and those wins have translated into creative victories for its talent as well.

Liv Morgan Praises Triple H’s Leadership

The WWE Women’s World Champion applauds The Game’s regime.

Speaking to Rusic & Rose on The Big Show, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan described her time working for WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque as “amazing.”

“Working with Triple H has been amazing. I grew up a huge fan, but I never thought someone I idolized would one day be my boss and I’d be under his guidance and tutelage,” Morgan said. “He’s so helpful with any questions that I have or anything I’m thinking. He’s always open to listen and to help me out. I couldn’t be more grateful for that.”

Morgan returned from injury this past April and has been a staple of WWE Monday Night Raw ever since. She is currently enjoying the run of her career, as she regularly features in multiple segments on WWE Monday Night Raw and is a centerpiece of one of the red brand’s hottest storylines of the year.

“I walk into work so excited every single week to see what kind of shenanigans we’re going to get into,” Morgan continued. “It’s a very happy, open, creative atmosphere that I think all of my co-workers appreciate as well. It’s been nothing short of amazing and fun. I’m looking forward to showing up to work this Monday and seeing what we’re going to get into, so watch us.”

Morgan is set to defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 3rd. She will next appear WWE Monday Night Raw, which airs tonight at 8 PM ET on USA Network.