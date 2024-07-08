WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Shatters Revenue and Viewership Records

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 changed the landscape of sports-entertainment forever. Going into the premium live event, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque teased that the summer staple would alter the course of the company’s trajectory, a promise that was made true by John Cena officially announcing his upcoming in-ring retirement tour. Beyond that, WWE Money in the Bank saw Tiffany Stratton become Ms. Money in the Bank, Bron Breakker suffer his first main roster loss, Drew McIntyre win the Men’s Money in the Bank briefcase and lose his cash-in in the same night, and Solo Sikoa pin WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

WWE Money in the Bank Sets Revenue, Viewership Records

WWE Money in the Bank delivered on its namesake this weekend.

As touted by WWE in a press release, WWE Money in the Bank 2024 became the “highest-grossing WWE arena event in Canada in company history.” This puts it ahead of recent smash successes in the Great White North like WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 and WWE SummerSlam 2019.

The revenue stream was largely thanks to the crowd. WWE announced that over 45,000 fans attended the string of three shows in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (WWE SmackDown, WWE Money in the Bank, NXT Heatwave) as well as WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn’s comedy show on the Thursday before.

“Weekends that bring visitors en masse to our host cities play an important part in our planning process,” WWE President Nick Khan said. “The results are a testament to our Superstars, our creative team led by Paul Levesque, our media & production team led by Lee Fitting and, most importantly, our fans who both attended and created our massive viewership.”

Outside of those in the building, WWE Money in the Bank 2024 was the most-watched edition of WWE Money in the Bank in the event’s 15-year history. Viewership was up 46 percent from WWE Money in the Bank 2023, which was the previous record. Social clips also amassed massive eyeballs, as John Cena’s retirement announcement brought in “more than 65 million social media views” within its first 24 hours. This makes that segment WWE’s higher viewed social clip since WWE WrestleMania 40.

Fallout from WWE Money in the Bank begins on WWE Monday Night Raw, which returns to programming on Monday, July 8th at 8 PM ET on USA Network.