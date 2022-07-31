Logan Paul Defeats The Miz in Thrilling Match at WWE SummerSlam

After the craziness in the aftermath of Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair, it was time for The Miz vs Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam, and while Paul had shining moments, Miz was in control early on. Paul would stay in it though, despite the numbers game with Maryse and Ciampa at ringside, but AJ Styles would later even the odds a bit. While facing several obstacles, Paul would continue to hit big moves, even sending Miz through the announcer's table, and despite some last-minute interference, Paul was able to pin The Miz and get the win at SummerSlam.

Miz would go for a roll-up early on, and Paul knocked Miz over the ropes and then hit a slick moonsault from the ring apron, sending Miz to the floor. Back in the ring Miz was back in control, hitting chops in the corner. Miz stayed in control with knees from the corner and then Ciampa got in on the fun with a little assist from the outside. Miz didn't look happy but kept Paul down on the mat.

Paul then got some momentum back when Miz looked to hurt his knee, and Paul capitalized, hitting a move The Miz actually previously taught him when he hit a blockbuster. It too both a minute to get to their feet, but Paul hit a clothesline and then picked up Miz and hit a powerslam, but Miz kicked out. Paul delivers some kicks to the chest of Miz and then targeted the hurt knee, locking in a Figure 4, another move Miz taught him during their Tag Team days before WrestleMania.

Paul hit a crossbody and then delivered a standing moonsault, but Miz kicked out yet again. Ciampa was then thrown out after getting involved again, but he wouldn't leave, and then AJ Styles' music hit. He came out of the crowd and started attacking Ciampa, throwing him over the barricade. Paul then hit a Phenomenal Forearm and covered Miz but he kicked out. Paul then cleared the announce table and went up top, but Maryse kept getting in his way. Miz was positioned and Paul leaped off the top and slammed into Miz, shattering the table.

Paul pinned Miz but Maryse kept the referee busy, giving mix a chance to grab the card he had around his neck but Paul dodged it and hit the skull-crushing finale, and got the pin and the win on Miz.