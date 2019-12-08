Luke Harper Granted His WWE Release

Shortly after WWE announced it had released Sin Cara from his WWE contract, the company confirmed on Sunday afternoon that former Intercontinental and tag team champion Luke Harper had also been granted his release. Harper, real name Jonathan Huber, was originally signed to a WWE developmental deal in 2012 and was introduced as a member of the Wyatt Family. Harper would join group-leader Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan in their jump to the main roster, and would have his own singles run before quickly rejoining the group. He and Rowan were eventually repackaged as the Bludegeon Brother, but their run as a dominant heel team had to be sidelined when Rowan went down with an injury.

WWE confirmed the release via a statement on WWE.com. Harper requested his release back in April but was initially denied.

Following his release request, Harper would go months without appearing on WWE television. That changed when he involved himself in the Rowan-Roman Reigns storyline and teamed with his old tag partner for a match against Reigns and Daniel Bryan at Hell in a Cell, only to lose. Harper’s last televised match took place on Oct. 31 when he competed in a 20-man battle royal for a shot at AJ Styles’ United States Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

“As of this evening, I have requested a release from WWE,” Harper wrote in his release request. “The past 6 years have been a simply, amazing journey around the world and back with lifelong friends and family. I am proud of it all and proud to say I shared the ring with my co workers.

“This decision, as difficult as it was, feels right for myself and WWE. My goal in the future is to continue to grow as a performer and person and continue to make my family proud,” the statement continued. “Thank you. From the top to the bottom of WWE. Thank you to the fans for your undying support. Thank you everyone.”

WWE had been hesitant on releasing any Superstars in recent months, though Harper marks the third in the last month to be freed from his contract, joining Sin Cara and Jordyn Myles (now known as ACH).

Harper has yet to comment on his future plans as of this writing. Per the usual WWE contract, he’ll have to wait out a 90-day no compete clause before he can wrestle for another televised wrestling promotion.