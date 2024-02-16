Lupita Nyong'o and Chloe Grace Moretz Cast as UFC Fighters in New Film Strawweight

The UFC is set to be the focal point of a new film, and the project has recruited two big-name stars in the lead roles. In a report from Variety, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther, 12 Years a Slave) and Chloe Grace Moretz (The Peripheral, The Miseducation of Cameron Post) are in the lead roles for a new UFC-based film titled Strawweight, which will feature them as fighters and opponents in the octagon. They are at very different points in their careers, but they both want the same thing. Unfortunately, only one can ultimately get what they want by the story's end. No release date has been given for the film, but we'll keep you posted.

Moretz plays the role of a young woman who experiences a major life change when she discovers her passion for the UFC, while Nyong'o plays a former UFC Champion who is looking to reclaim her spot on top of the mountain. They'll have to go through each other to make their personal goals happen, and sadly only one is going to get their wish.

Strawweight is the directorial debut of James M. Johnston, who worked on The Green Knight, The Old Man and the Gun, Peter Pan & Wendy, and the upcoming film Mother Mary. Former UFC Strawweight Division Champion Rose Namajunas will serve as a fight consultant on the project and will executive produce the film.

Strawweight's script was written by Paul Harrill and was based on a story by Johnston and Harrill. The film will be produced by Lars Knudsen (Hereditary, The Northman), Sailor Bear's Lowery and Halbrooks (A Ghost Story, The Green Knight), and Patrick Newall (Extraction, The Gray Man). You can find the official description for Strawweight below.

"The film follows the journeys of two fighters who find themselves competing against each other in the Octagon. One is a young woman (Moretz) whose life is changed forever when she discovers her passion for the UFC, while the other is a former champion (Nyong'o) who is determined to reclaim her title by reinventing herself. Both want the same thing – respect – but only one can come out on top."

Currently, Strawweight has no release date, but the film is currently being launched at the European Film Market by WME Independent and CAA Media Finance.

