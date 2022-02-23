Machine Gun Kelly Reveals WWE 2K22 Soundtrack Lineup

Today WWE 2K22 revealed that Machine Gun Kelly will be executive producing the 2K22 soundtrack on top of being a playable character, and now we have the full tracklist. Machine Gun Kelly kicks off the new soundtrack with two tracks, those being Concert for Aliens and Body Bag (with YUNGBLUD and Bert McCracken), followed by Wu-Tang Clan’s classic Protect Ya Neck and Iron Fist from Motorhead. Then we get a little NXT love in the form of Poppy’s Say Cheese, which in this case is the live version she performed on NXT. After that, we’ve got Royal Blood’s Typhoons and Bring Me The Horizon’s Happy Song, followed by The Weeknd’s Heartless.

Next is Turnstile’s I Don’t Wanna Be Blind and Asking Alexandria’s The Final Episode (Let’s Change the Channel), and closing it all out is KennyHoopla’s Hollywood Sucks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Machine Gun Kelly has been an integral part of the WWE family for more than a decade including performances at WrestleMania and Tribute to the Troops, soundtracking our premium live events with his music, and making frequent storyline appearances on WWE programming over the years,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group.

“He has curated a unique soundtrack for WWE 2K22 that includes not only his own music but a diverse array of artists from The Weeknd to KennyHoopla. The 12-track soundtrack is the perfect complement to this edition’s enhanced gameplay,” Lawi added.

The trackless was hand-picked by MGK, and you can check out a recap below.

Machine Gun Kelly – “Concert for Aliens;”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. YUNGBLUD & Bert McCracken – “Body Bag;”

Wu Tang Clan – “Protect Ya Neck;”

Motorhead – “Iron Fist;”

Poppy – “Say Cheese” (Live NXT version);

Royal Blood – “Typhoons;”

Bring Me The Horizon – “Happy Song;”

The Weeknd – “Heartless;”

Turnstile – “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind;”

Asking Alexandria – “The Final Episode (Let’s Change the Channel);”

KennyHoopla – “Hollywood Sucks.”

As for WWE 2K22, the game will feature an expansive roster of current superstars and Legends, including the legendary nWo. You can even get some additional skins and stars in the nWo 4-Life edition of the game, and you can find the official description for what it includes below.

• The nWo 4-Life Edition will be available for $119.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in digital format. Celebrating 25 years of the faction that turned the sports entertainment world on its head, in addition to the Standard Edition, and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the nWo 4-Life Edition comes with MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas, and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. Players who pre-order the nWo 4-Life Edition before March 8, 2022, will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch.

WWE 2K22 hits PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 11th.

What do you think of the soundtrack? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!