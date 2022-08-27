Major Championship Match Added to AEW All Out

AEW packed quite a bit into the hour runtime of tonight's episode of Rampage, and a brief segment later in the night revealed a new Championship match for AEW's All Out pay-per-view. During the show, TBS Champion Jade Cargill and The Baddies appeared backstage, though Cargill was clearly not playing around. The Baddies left and Cargill talked directly to Athena, telling her to "come and get these hands" at All Out. Athena apparently accepted, running in to attack Cargill and eventually being separated by security. You can watch the whole segment for yourself in the video below.

Cargill and Athena have been at odds since Athena debuted in AEW earlier this year, though the people around both competitors have changed a bit. When Athena debuted Cargill still had Red Velvet by her side, though she, unfortunately, went down with an injury.

Safe to say this hit is gonna be living rent free in @Jade_Cargill's head until she can get her hands on @AthenaPalmer_FG at #AEWAllOut #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/6Y4safDVeM — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 27, 2022

Athena would be joined by Kris Statlander and Anna Jay, giving her some much-needed backup against Cargill's squad, but unfortunately, Statlander suffered an injury recently, taking her out of action for a while. As for Jay, she would end up joining the Jericho Appreciation Society and has been on a bit of a run since becoming a part of the faction.

Regarding All Out, there isn't currently a match for the AEW World Championship on the card, though it's hard to see All Out taking place without one. The recent AEW World Championship unification match took place on this week's Dynamite and ended with Jon Moxley squashing CM Punk and becoming AEW World Champion for a second time. While we wait for a match to make it onto the card, here's the current card as it stands.

AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals

AEW Interim Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (C) vs Athena

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve in Our Glory (C) vs. The Acclaimed

Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & The Motor City Machine Guns

Casino Ladder Match

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW All Out takes place on Sunday, September 4th.

Are you excited for All Out? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter!