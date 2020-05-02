Mandy Rose Shows Off Gruesome Leg Injury Following SmackDown

WWE SmackDown on Friday night saw Mandy Rose lose a Money In The Bank qualifying match to Carmella, but the real story of the night happened after the match. Following Rose's former partner Sonya Deville appearing on the ramp to distract her, and the subsequent pinfall loss to Carmella, Rose was attacked viciously by Deville in a continuation of their ongoing storyline. In particular, Rose was viciously thrown into the ringside steps. She was taken to the back where she was examined by a physician on camera with Otis at her side. Otis later bumped into Dolph Ziggler backstage, who was also curious about Rose's condition. Otis would go on to qualify for the men's Money In The Bank match by defeating Ziggler later in the show.

Rose herself continued to build her storyline with Deville by showing off her leg injury on social media. A nasty bruise and cut is visible in the photo below.

"I took your best beating and that’s all I got? You’re in trouble u jealous bitch," Rose wrote on Twitter.

I took your best beating and that’s all I got? You’re in trouble u jealous bitch @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/WcxKdZjDHn — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 2, 2020

Deville was quick to respond, writing "It's only just begun ... hold on Barbie it's gonna be a wild ride [smiling face with horns emoji] [skull and crossbones emoji]."

It’s only just begun ... hold on Barbie it’s gonna be a wild ride. 😈☠️ https://t.co/OJhZT2AhJg — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 2, 2020

Former WWE Champion Dave Bautista then commented on what happened after SmackDown, trying to give Rose some advice for her storyline. Check it out below.

Damn! What the hell’d I miss?! Also I feel like “you’re in trouble” doesn’t go with” u jealous bitch”.. it’s got be like “Imma beat your ass” u jealous bitch or “whats good” u jealous bitch! Maybe “grow eyes in the back of your head”u jealous bitch or “imma snatch you bald”etc 😊 https://t.co/rTOkURsahC — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) May 2, 2020

