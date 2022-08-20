Mandy Rose and WWE Fans Thrilled With Toxic Attraction's SmackDown Debut

Earlier today WWE shook up the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament by revealing that Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons would no longer be in the tournament. Instead, they were replaced by NXT's Toxic Attraction team of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, and NXT fans were certainly excited to see the group debut on the blue brand. That enthusiasm carried through to the match itself, and Toxic Attraction impressed a lot of people with their match against Natalya and Sonya Deville. Social media was buzzing with reactions after the match, and fans were thrilled with their debut, as was the group's leader and current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, and you can see some. of the reactions starting on the next slide.

The duo has been expected to make the jump to either Raw or SmackDown for a bit now, and this seems like the perfect way to introduce them to a new audience ahead of that eventual debut. Toxic Attraction has held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships twice now, and while Rose still holds the NXT Women's Championship, it seems like all three are bound to be headed to Raw or SmackDown sooner than later.

Now Jayne and Dolin will face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on next week's SmackDown in Round 2 of the tournament, while Alexa Bliss and Asuka will face Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky on next week's Monday Night Raw. We could end up with Toxic making it to the finals, which will be held at Clash at the Castle.

Who knows, perhaps we see them confronted by a certain returning former Champion duo? We'll just have to wait and see.

What did you think of Toxic Attraction's SmackDown debut? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!