WWE NXT's Toxic Attraction Debut on SmackDown, Move to Next Round of Women's Tag Team Titles Tournament

Earlier today news broke that Toxic Attraction would be stepping into the next match in the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Tournament for Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons, and fans didn't have to wait long, since it was the first match on the card. Natalya and Deville were introduced first and then it was time for Toxic Attraction's main roster debut. Then Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai made an appearance in the crowd, which led to Toxic Attraction's music hitting and Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne heading to the ring. Thanks to some slick work as a team, it would be Toxic Attraction that would emerge victorious and move onto the next round of the tournament.

Dolin and Natalya were in the ring first, and Dolin got off to a good start but taunted too long and almost got caught with a roll up. Then Deville tagged in and Doin evaded her attack but Deville got the better of the exchange. Deville caught Dolin and connected with a right hand, but Dolin but got Deville on the ropes and tagged in Jayne, who went for the cover but she kicked out.

Bayley helped Pat McAfee with Jacy Jayne's name and then Deville went to work on Jayne in the corner, but Jayne evaded Deville's charge and that sent Deville into the ring post. Jayne knocked her to the floor and then Jayne and Dolin slammed Natalya into the steel steps. When things came back from break Deville was in control of Dolin, but Dolin gained it back and slammed Deville into the turnbuckle and set up Dolin for a cannonball followed by another one from Jayne. Jayne covered Deville but she kicked out, much to the dismay of the crowd.

Deville fended off both Dolin and Jayne but Jayne connected with a back elbow and taunted the crowd after knocking Deville down. Deville escaped the submission attempt and went to tag Natalya but Jayne pulled her leg to keep her from tagging. Deville still made it and tagged Natalya, who then hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Jayne and then a suplex. She hit another one and then charged forward but Jayne caught her with an elbow only to get slammed to the ground.

Natalya went for a Sharpshooter but Jayne got away and then tagged Dolin in. Jayne hit a super kick and Dolin then hit a clothesline and covered, but Deville broke up the pin. Deville then sent Dolin out of the ring but Jayne caught her and threw her out to the floor. Deville fought back but she was thrown into the barricade, and then Jayne dropped her with a huge kick.

In the ring, Dolin went for the cover on Natalya but she kicked out. Dolin then got slammed with a clothesline by Natalya and then Natalya got hit with a back below. Jayne was tagged in and Natalya went for the sharpshooter on Dolin and caught her, but Jayne was legal and shelled her up and covered her, getting the win and moving on to the next round of the tournament.

