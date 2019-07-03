Photo: Maria Kanellis Confirms She’s Pregnant, Becky Lynch Delivers a Perfect Response

Two days after claiming to be pregnant during a match on Monday Night Raw, Maria Kanellis confirmed her pregnancy by posting a photo of a positive pregnancy test to her Instagram page on Wednesday morning.

“Tough as a Mother,” Kanellis wrote.

View this post on Instagram Tough as a Mother. A post shared by Maria Kanellis-Bennett (@mariakanellis) on Jul 3, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

Kanellis’ husband Mike (real name Mike Bennett), responded to WWE.com’s coverage of the news by tweeting out, “Thanks guys. The announcement on Monday wasn’t good enough?”

The two popped up on Raw to challenge Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to a mixed tag match. However when Mike tried to tag Maria in, she quickly jumped off the apron, grabbed a microphone and told Lynch not to attack her while she was pregnant. Lynch obliged, and locked Mike in the Disarmer to win the match.

Maria then chastised her husband, saying that he wasn’t “man enough” to get her pregnant. She then stated that since Lynch is “The Man,” she’ll ask her to get her pregnant next time.

Lynch had the perfect response to Maria’s news on Twitter.

You’re welcome. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 3, 2019

While it had been rumored for a couple of months, Rollins and Lynch finally confirmed the two were an item when Rollins posted a backstage photo of the two kissing. Their relationship finally became apart of television storylines at Stomping Grounds when Lynch stopped Lacey Evans (a special guest referee at the time) from screwing Rollins out of the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin. The couple will take on Corbin and Evans in a Last Chance Winner Tag All Mixed Tag Team Extreme Rules match at Extreme Rules on July 14.

Rollins explained in a recent interview that he and Lynch were hesitant at first to bring their real-life relationship to WWE programming.

“When you’re first approached about the idea you’re like, ‘Ah, I don’t know how this is going to work, is it going to work?’ I’ve never done anything like that before, I don’t think she has either as far as I know. If you look at the couples have been portrayed in the past, sometimes it’s a bit sketchy especially on the woman’s end. So I know some of her concerns about that, and mine as well.

“We had discussions, but once we sat down and brainstormed about it — because at the end of the day they’re not going to go for it with the idea if it’s not something we’re comfortable with — once we sat down and brainstormed and talked about how cool it might be and the options that were in front of us on the table, I think that we decided it would actually be a pretty fun thing to do and a cool thing to do.”