Mark Wahlberg Stars in WWE’s WrestleMania 38 Opening Video

WWE’s WrestleMania 38 kicked off its first night at AT&T Stadium on Saturday with a special video package, featuring Uncharted star Mark Wahlberg. After clips from past WrestleManias flashed on the screen, Wahlberg appeared and said, “You hear that? That’s the sound of greatness. And for these WWE Superstars here in Dallas, there is a Texas-sized helping up for grabs, if they can find it. You see greatness can be pretty hard to track down, it’s pretty elusive, even more exclusive. Just look at the ones who have been able to catch it.”

From there, clips of Steve Austin, The Ultimate Warrior, John Cena, Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan, Andre The Giant, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, The Rock and Becky Lynch all appeared. Wahlberg added, “Nobody said it was easy.” You can check out the full video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year’s WrestleMania has its fair share of celebrities involved. Not only did Ronda Rousey return to win the Women’s Royal Rumble and challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, but Pat McAfee, Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul all have their own matches lined up.

Check out the full lineups for both nights of WrestleMania 38 below! And stay tuned for full coverage of the entire weekend!

WrestleMania Saturday (April 2)

The KO Show featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Seth Rollins vs. TBA

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)