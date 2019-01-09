Marty Scurll Pokes Fun at All Elite Wrestling

Marty Scurll has been the odd man out when it comes to All Elite Wrestling.

While he’s been a member of The Elite faction and a popular cast member on Being The Elite for a couple of years, he wasn’t able to join Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Adam Page in celebrating the creation of All Elite Wrestling at Tuesday’s fan rally in Jacksonville Florida. Scurll is under contract with Ring of Honor through April, and as a result won’t be able to consider signing with AEW until the summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The group decided to turn Scurll’s contract situation into a story on BTE this week by having Scurll pretend to be unaware that almost every other member of the group was leaving both Ring of Honor and New Japan to launch AEW. He kept that joke going on Instagram by posting a photo of him watching Tuesday’s fan rally with a confused look on his face.

View this post on Instagram WTF is AEW? #villain ☔️ A post shared by MartyScurll (@martyscurll) on Jan 8, 2019 at 2:19pm PST

“WTF is AEW?” Scurll wrote in the caption.

Should Scurll decide to leave ROH and join AEW in the coming months, he’ll be joining a roster that’s quickly becoming one of the most impressive groups in independent wrestling. On Tuesday it was announced that Chris Jericho, PAC (Neville), Britt Baker, MJF, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford and all three members of SoCal Uncensored had signed with the company. Chinese promotion OWE (Oriental Wrestling Entertainment) will also be bringing in wrestlers Cima, El Lindaman, T-Hawk and Takehiro Yamamura as part of a talent-sharing deal.

Rhodes, Page and The Bucks made the announcement the creation of AEW on the Jan. 1 edition of Being The Elite, adding that its first event would be a follow-up to the popular All In event from September, Double or Nothing. Jericho confirmed he would be at the event, and a match to crown AEW’s first champion between Page and PAC was teased during the rally.

It was announced during the rally that Double or Nothing would take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25.

Tony Khan, the billionaire co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, will serve as the company president. He released a statement describing his vision for the company on Tuesday.

“AEW will launch with a roster of the top wrestlers in the world,” Khan wrote. “While they’ll clash in what will be some of the most intense and fast-paced contests ever sanctioned in the squared circle, they’ll also share a common goal: to make this the true golden age, to make this the greatest time ever to be a wrestling fan. Likewise, as a business, by treating our wrestlers with respect and warmth, we also seek to make this the golden age for the performers themselves.”

Photo: Getty/Etsuo Hara