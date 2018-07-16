Former WWE Tag Champion Masa Saito Passes Away

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Masa Saito passed away Saturday at the age of 76 due to complications with Parkinson’s disease.

WWE.com released a statement on the loss of Saito and his long career in the professional wrestling industry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE is saddened to learn that Masa Saito, a former World Tag Team Champion and AWA Champion, passed away on Saturday at the age of 76. Saito’s career in grappling began in freestyle amateur wrestling, and he represented his home country of Japan in the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Turning pro in 1965, he utilized a punishing style in the ring that made him a feared competitor in both Japan and the U.S. Saito spent time competing in California, Florida and Alabama, racking up championships before heading to WWE in 1981. Upon his arrival, Saito joined forces with Mr. Fuji, and under the tutelage of Captain Lou Albano, the two captured the World Tag Team Championship on two separate occasions. Saito later joined Verne Gagne’s AWA, where he defeated Larry Zbyszko to become AWA World Champion in his home country at the Tokyo Dome. Saito continued to compete, mainly in Japan, with several appearances for WCW, before retiring in 1999. WWE extends its condolences to Saito’s family, friends and fans.

Saito was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2000. Despite the complications that come with the disease, Saito remained involved in wrestling until 2014.

Rest in Peace the legendary Japanese wrestler Masa Saito #goforbroke pic.twitter.com/wxyI1GD82Y — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) July 16, 2018

RIP Masa Saito. One of the first wrestling matches I ever saw was Fuji/Saito vs The Strongbows…and from that day, I knew I wanted to be a tag team wrestler. Thank you for the inspiration. Ganbatte Kudasai 💪 pic.twitter.com/nqbW6UI5Vy — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) July 16, 2018