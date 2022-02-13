Former WWE Star Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Matt Cardona became the new NWA World Heavyweight Champion during an NWA Power Trip taping on Saturday night in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Cardona won by nailing the Radio Silence finisher on Murdoch, continuing his hot streak ever since being released by the WWE and becoming a despicable heel in promotions like Impact Wrestling and GCW. He now currently holds five different championships — the NWA world title, the Impact Digital Media Championship, his Internet Championship and the AIW Absolute and Intense Championships. He also previously held the GCW World Heavyweight Championship and claimed to have revived the ECW Television Championship before throwing it in the garbage days later.

Cardona brought his talents to the NWA at the Hard Times 2 pay-per-view back in December, attacking Murdoch following his title bout with Mike Knox. The “Ten Pounds of Gold” was thrust back into the mainstream wrestling scene in the late 2010s when Cody Rhodes defeated Nick Aldis for the gold at the All In event, then dropped it back to Aldis at NWA’s 70th Anniversary special. Aldis would then hold the title for more than one thousand days before losing it to Murdoch last August.

Cardona has stated in several interviews that his current run is the most fun he’s ever had as a professional wrestler. He told WrestleZone late last year, “I didn’t really do anything until this year where I was like okay, you know, the world’s kinda opening back up. I felt more safe, and I just went out there, and like my schedule is fully booked. I’m doing something every weekend and I love it. I love it, I love that I get to go out there. For instance, the other night, New York City, GCW. Then I drive to Pennsylvania, like Bumblef–, Pennsylvania, wrestle this kid who was once the Broski of the Week on my YouTube show. And then the next day, I do something for the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. So I’m living my dream, and I’m having so much fun. This is the most fun I’ve had in my entire career.”