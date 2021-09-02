Matt Cardona Reveals the New GCW Universal Championship, and It's a Spinner Belt

✖

While Matt Cardona has been playing a babyface in Impact Wrestling, over in Game Changer Wrestling he's been one of the most hated characters in recent memory. Cardona's GCW World Championship victory over Nick Gage went viral back in July when the crowd promptly battered him with garbage, but he's continued to antagonize them ever since. One of Cardona's favorite things to do to rile up the fans has been trying to implement aspects of the WWE into the promotion, which prompted him to change the GCW title into the GCW "Universal" Championship.

Cardona recently debuted his new version of the championship, but on Thursday he dropped another revelation — it's a spinner belt.

The Champ Is STILL Here! pic.twitter.com/tjTgPzHFi8 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 31, 2021

Come on Marks. Put your money where your mouth is! Get the new shirt on @PWTees!https://t.co/Ne3H8CNvN3 pic.twitter.com/4gYqxSGCKZ — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 1, 2021

Cardona was recently on the Talk Is Jericho podcast this week, where he explained why he didn't stick around in AEW beyond a short stint last summer.

"I loved it. It was super cool," Cardona said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "Do I wish it was with people? Sure, but it is what it is. But everyone was super welcoming. It's something I definitely needed. Sometimes perception is reality. So when people are like, 'Oh my god, he got so big! He got in great shape.' If you want to believe that, sure, but I was in the same shape that I was in for years.

"At AEW, it just didn't work out at the time. There's so many people there, and there just wasn't anything for me at the time and no hard feelings," he added. "Not to say I'll never be there again because I would love to be. There's no doubt AEW is the place to be. It's the talk of the wrestling business every single week. It's great, but timing's everything, and it wasn't the right time."

GCW will run a number of shows this weekend in Chicago as wrestling fans will already be in town for Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view. Cardona will compete in an open challenge for his title at the Art of War Games show on Sept. 4.