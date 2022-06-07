Matt Cardona Wants to Defend the NWA World Heavyweight Championship Against Ric Flair

✖

Ric Flair will be stepping back in the ring for what is being promoted as his final match on July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. That match will reportedly be a six-man tag team match involving "The Nature Boy," AEW's FTR, the Rock N' Roll Express and a to-be-named opponent. However, current NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona seems to be pitching an entirely new idea — give Flair a shot at becoming a 17-time world champion.

Cardona was recently a guest on the Under The Ring podcast with Phil Strum and pitched the idea (h/t Fightful), "Would it be too cheap to say that I want to have Ric Flair's last match for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship? That's the talk of the wrestling business right now, Ric Flair having one more match. Does he want to be 17-time champ? If he does, I have the Ten Pounds of Gold. I can put Sweet Charlotte on the line. Think about it, The Nature Boy Ric Flair vs. Alwayz Ready Matt Cardona for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Tell me that does not sell out an arena. I've heard the rumors of what the match will be and I'm sure it's going to be a great match and fun for everybody. Don't you think his last match ever should be for the Ten Pounds of Gold? You think of NWA, you think of the Ten Pounds of Gold, you think of Ric Flair. It would be fitting that he goes out, I don't want to say on top, because I beat him, but at least give him the opportunity to be a 17-time Worlds Heavyweight Champion. That's historic. That's the match. That writes itself."

The interview was recorded before Cardona suffered a torn bicep at a recent GCW event with Blake Christian. Even though he's injured, Cardona technically took part in a match with Christian at GCW: Cage of Survival over the weekend and will still be at the NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view this Saturday in Knoxville. Cardona was originally booked to defend his NWA title against Nick Aldis, though it's unclear if that will still happen.

Regardless of Cardona's status, should Flair somehow get one last shot at the "Ten Pounds of Gold?" Tell us your thoughts down in the comments!