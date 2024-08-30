Matt Cardona Seeking “Major TV Company” For His Career’s Next Chapter

Matt Cardona has conquered the independent wrestling circuit. The former Zack Ryder was released by WWE in April 2020 as part of the first series of recurring budget cuts amidst the global pandemic. Cardona would pop up in All Elite Wrestling later that summer for a brief run but ultimately did not sign a full-time contract with the company. Instead, Cardona waited for crowds to return and took his talents across the indie scene, particularly making a name for himself in Game Changer Wrestling. Adapting the “Death Match King” persona, Cardona played up his history as a “WWE superstar,” the antithesis of what grizzled indie wrestlers are known to be. This gimmick launched Cardona into superstardom, leading to him ranking No.13 on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 Wrestlers list in 2022.

Matt Cardona Seeks “Major TV Company”

The Indie God is ready to put the indies in his rear view.

Speaking to Barstool Sports, Matt Cardona declared that he is seeking a “major TV company” to take his talents to next.

Now is the time to go to a major TV company,” Cardona said. “I don’t know if ‘Major TV Company God’ has the same ring to it as Indie God, but we’ll figure it out.”

Cardona has been a journeyman for four years now. He has not been a total stranger to television, having had stints in both AEW and TNA, but he is yet to lock himself down to one company.

“When I got released from WWE four years ago, my whole goal wasn’t ‘what can I do to get back there.’ I knew I had to forget about WWE, forget about AEW, and focus on myself. Rebuild and rebrand,” Cardona said. “I think I’ve successfully done that. Now it’s time, coming back from this injury, I’ve done everything there is to do on the indies. Won all the titles. There are titles in my closet right now, I don’t even know what promotion they are for. Been there, done that.”

Cardona’s biggest televised match went down in March, when he answered then-AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland’s open challenge on AEW Collision, realizing his lifelong dream match against his former mentor. That bout was another one-off, as Cardona has not been on AEW TV since. Weeks later, Cardona tore his pectoral muscle and spent the subsequent four months rehabbing it. He returned to the ring earlier this month.