Watch: Matt Hardy to Address Jeff Hardy Injury Rumors on SmackDown Live

Reports hit the web last week that Jeff Hardy had suffered a leg injury during a WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin back on April 20. He hasn’t wrestled a match since the reported injury, which could jeopardize his current reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champion alongside his brother Matt Hardy.

Matt took to Twitter on Monday night during a house show to address Jeff’s injury rumors, saying that he’d have answers for everyone on SmackDown Live.

Tomorrow night on #SDLive, The Hardys will address the online rumors that are going around about @JEFFHARDYBRAND. pic.twitter.com/ubSH3HvHpQ — Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 30, 2019

“I am getting ready to compete at a WWE live event, but I want to take a minute and acknowledge, there’s a lot of rumors about my brother, Brother Nero, Jeff Hardy,” Matt said. “And I want to say this, tomorrow night on SmackDown Live, we will answer all of your questions, and we will address all of these rumors.”

Matt teased for months that he was retiring from wrestling after revealing that his pelvis was fusing to his back due to years of bumps. But luckily for him he ws able to recover and return to television back in February. With the Hardy Boyz reunited, the pair won the SmackDown tag titles two nights. Between their runs in WWE, Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor, the pair have been crowned tag team champions 12 times.

Following this year’s Superstar Shake-up (and the continued roster shifts that came afterwards), the Blue Brand’s tag division has been noticeably depleted. Besides the Hardys, the only tag teams in the division are New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev, The B-Team, The Colons and Heavy Machinery.

