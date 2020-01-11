Matt Hardy Hints at Possible WWE Exit Date

The future of Matt Hardy remains a mystery as we continue on into 2020.

Hardy seems to have made a hint to his WWE future in his most recent “Free The Delete” video posted to YouTube. Specifically, it seems to say that his time with WWE will come to an end in March, just under three years from when he and brother Jeff made their surprise return to WWE back in 2017 at WrestleMania 33.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The description of the YouTube video reads:

In “FREE THE DELETE” Episode 7, Matt learns the dark fate of ZENITH, the ESSENCE housed inside his VESSEL. This devastating news leaves Matt in a state of LIMBO. A gathering of family and friends occurs in the #HouseHardy Starcade Arcade, with hopes it will help Matt overcome his disappointment and depression.

You can check out the video below.

During the video, it is revealed that Hardy’s current essence houses inside his vessel will expire on 3220. It goes on to say the termination date is because it has been infected by Abomination and Kennagan (Vince McMahon?). The date “3220” would seem to refer to March 2nd, 2020.

The video goes on with Hardy being told to let his original essence, Zenith, die and be buried. He wanders in confusion until wife Reby slaps him back to his senses.

