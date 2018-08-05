Matt Hardy Hints at Potentially Career-Ending Injury

Matt Hardy’s recent social media posts have hinted at the possibility that after nearly 30 years in the wrestling business, he may finally be hanging up his boots.

Over the weekend the “Woken” one gave fans a hint as to why his career might be coming to a close.

Hardy posted a gif to his Twitter account on Saturday of he and Jeff’s original tag team finisher move when they were in their original incarnation of The Hardy Boyz. The move sees Hardy giving a top-rope leg drop while Jeff simultaneously leaps off the top rope on the opposite end of the ring for a splash. Hardy added the move was what slowly sent him down the path to having his lower back and pelvis begin to fuse together.

This maneuver was called EVENT OMEGA.. And is most likely the reason that I’ve recently learned that my lower back & pelvis have started fusing together. pic.twitter.com/FzYebvIIc0 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 4, 2018

“This maneuver was called EVENT OMEGA.. And is most likely the reason that I’ve recently learned that my lower back & pelvis have started fusing together,” Hardy wrote, noticeably appearing out of character.

Hardy’s initial hints at retirement came in mid-June when he tweeted the phrase “It may be time for US to move on,” followed by a photo of he and Jeff backstage shrouded in silhouette.

He followed that up with another throwback photo of himself on Wednesday, thanking fans for all their years of support throughout the many incarnations of his character.

To all that supported me in the independents & OMEGA.. To the fans of Team Xtreme.. To the Mattitude Followers.. To the OUTSPOKEN fans who brought me back in 2005.. To the people who backed me when I was REINCARNATED in pro wrestling.. To the #WOKEN Warriors.. THANK YOU. pic.twitter.com/YkEILcoZh8 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 1, 2018

Jeff has lately been dealing with lower back problems of his own, so much so that he no longer performs his Swanton Bomb finisher at live events.

Should Hardy decide to retire, it would mark the end of a storied career worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame. From his original runs with Jeff as a tag team champion to his singles feuds with Edge and MVP to his recent “Broken/Woken” character change, Hardy has delievered solid performances inside the ring over the years while always showing the uncanny ability to reinvent himself.

Hardy’s accomplishments within the WWE include 10 reigns as a tag team champion along with runs as the ECW, Cruiserweight, United States, European and Hardcore championships. He also found ample success in TNA/Impact Wrestling, winning the TNA World Tag Team Championships twice with Jeff and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship on two separate occasions.