Matt and Jeff Hardy Tease WrestleMania 35 Match With The Usos

Matt and Jeff Hardy recently made their return to WWE television as the old-school Hardy Boyz, but now the duo want to prove that they’re the top WWE tag team of all time. For those who missed it, the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, hinted at taking on the Hardys in the near future, given they’ve beaten every other major tag team on the Blue Brand’s roster. In a promo released to Matt’s personal YouTube channel filmed after SmackDown Live on Tuesday, the pair issued a challenge to Jimmy and Jey Uso that could lead to a potential match at WrestleMania 35.

“All this talk about the best tag team in the world, it’s made me wonder,” Jeff said to kick off the video. “And I’m tired of wondering. I’m going to be real honest in my opinion and real bold — I think it comes down to the Hardy Boyz and The Usos.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And I think this is something that we have to prove to ourselves, that we are still, currently, the best tag team in the world right now, presently in 2019,” Matt added. “We’ve already been dubbed the greatest tag team in all of time and space, but we’ve got to prove ourselves against you, Jimmy and Jey, the Usos. I mean, we’ve had classic matches with ‘sports entertainment’ brothers, the Christian and Edge’s, the Dudleys. The Hardys and the Usos (are) real life blood brothers. And we are ready to fight you anytime.”

Matt then noted that he and Jeff previously beat the Usos’ father, Rikishi, back in their early days as a tag team. He then said the two would happily face the Usos in any type of match, listing a steel cage, tables, ladders or even TLC as a potential stipulation.

Since debuting on the main roster in 2010, the Usos have been tag team champions six times across the past nine years and hold the record for most reigns (four) and most combined days as champions (more than 350 as of Thursday) for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The pair beat Shane McMahon and The Miz to start their current reign at the Elimination Chamber event, and successfully defended the titles in a rematch at Fastlane.

In the WWE alone the Hardys have eight reigns as tag champs, but have also held the world tag titles in both Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

As of Thursday, the WWE has announced seven matches for WrestleMania 35, which will take place on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!