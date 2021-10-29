Matt Hardy Possibly Teasing Bray Wyatt AEW Signing

We are one day away from Bray Wyatt (now known as Windham) officially being a free agent, as his WWE non-compete clause will finally have run out. There’s a lot of anticipation and questions regarding where he’ll go next, but Matt Hardy is very much stirring the pot and possibly hinting that he is headed to AEW. Hardy posted a number of photos with Wyatt during their time together in WWE, and he included the caption “#TBT 2018 It’s almost time to DELETE the dastardly NO-COMPETE.” Now, Hardy could just be happy for his friend and getting people talking online, but it does get you thinking of what Windham could do in Tony Khan’s company.

You might not remember that Hardy and Wyatt were Raw Tag Team Champions at one point, combining Hardy’s Woken character with Wyatt’s cult leader character. They would beat The Bar for the titles in April of 2018 at The Greatest Royal Rumble and then would lose them in July to the B-Team at Extreme Rules, so it wasn’t as long a reign as you might expect from two big-name stars of this ilk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s been a lot of talk about where Windham could end up and where he would be best utilized given his ability for storytelling and knack for creating one-of-a-kind characters. AEW has come up quite a bit, and if Hardy is on the money, it will be very interesting to see what’s next for Windham and when he debuts.

In WWE Windham was most recently The Fiend character, who was the evil entity of a cheerful Mr. Rogers type persona who lived in the Firefly Fun House, complete with a set of puppets. That story would expand to include Alexa Bliss, who became a twisted version of her persona and even had a doll named Lilly.

The last time Wyatt was on WWE television was WrestleMania, where he was screwed over by Bliss and her emerging powers during a match with Randy Orton. Many expected him to return at the next pay-per-view or in a few months, but that never happened. Instead, he was released, and the wrestling community was pretty shocked after the announcement.

Where do you want to see Windham go? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!