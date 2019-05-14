Watch: Matt Jackson Reveals All Elite Wrestling’s Original Name

The latest episode of Being the Elite featured a special mailbag segment where various AEW members answered questions from the fans. During the segment Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks was asked how the promotion’s name, All Elite Wrestling came about. Jackson confirmed that the name was a group effort, but that it was originally going to be something vastly different.

“It was actually a team collaboration,” Jackson said. “It took weeks and weeks of us talking and figuring out what we wanted. But I’ll tell you this, when this project first started and AEW was nothing but a conversaiton between myself, Tony [Khan] and my wife Dana, the very first three people who became apart of this thing, it was called something else.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The idea was that it would be called WBW, World’s Best Wrestling. I said I didn’t like it, I felt like we needed the word Elite somewhere in there,” he added. “So then we settled on WEW, World’s Elite Wrestling. Until finally we realized, ‘You know what, I think AEW, All Elite Wrestling.’ It brings the All In brand, it brings The Elite brand into one nice name. And here we are.”

AEW’s first official event, Double or Nothing, will take place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25. The company is expected to announce its television deal with Turner this Wednesday ahead of WarnerMedia’s upfront presentation.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!