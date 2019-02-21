NXT’s Matt Riddle Promises to Retire Brock Lesnar

Matt Riddle joined NXT less than a year ago, but he already has a very specific plan for his WWE career: be the man who retires The Beast.

In an interview with WWE’s Jeremy Borash, the 33-year-old prospect vowed that he would be the one who finally puts Brock Lesnar out to pasture.

“Retiring Brock, that’s no secret. That’s been the goal since I started wrestling. Since the very beginning. I like to set goals that seem impossible. Only one person can retire Brock Lesnar. Only one person can do it and that person is going to be me. I don’t like how it does it. I don’t like the respect that he shows and I don’t like the work rate he puts out.”

Lesnar’s aloofness has been an easy punching bag for WWE Superstars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to take swipes at, but given Riddle is still in his first chapters as an NXT star, these are bold words.

“That’s just my personal opinion I think he is capable of more. Maybe it doesn’t work out for me, maybe it doesn’t work out the first time, but I guarantee you that I’m gonna beat him and I’m gonna retire him,” said Riddle.

Riddle came to WWE in July of last summer with no shortage of buzz. Riddle made a name for himself as he stared in places like Pro Wrestling Guerilla, Evolve, and Progress Wrestling. Before that, Riddle found success in the world of MMA, actually becoming one of UFC’s most promising fighters. However, injuries and a few positive tests for marijuana ended his UFC career prematurely. Between UFC, Bellator, and Titan FC, Riddle flaunts a professional record of 13-8.

But could Riddle prophecy come true? Well considering he’s only just joined WWE, there’s at least a few years between now and his prediction manifesting. However Lesnar is only 41, and considering how easy his schedule is, he could wrestle well into his 70’s if need be.

Riddle is certainly one of NXT’s most intriguing personalities, and within a few years, he could easily be a bankable Superstar for Vince McMahon and WWE. Given his style and UFC background, Riddle taking on Lesnar is an instantly compelling idea, but not one worth speculating on until Riddle actually arrives on the main roster.

But when he does, it sounds like he’ll be going Beast hunting.