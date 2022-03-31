Max Caster Name Drops Will Smith, CM Punk Pooping His Pants on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite kicked off tonight’s episode with CM Punk entering the ring, and Punk was set to face Max Caster of The Acclaimed. Since it’s Max, you knew an entertaining verse was going to follow, and he certainly didn’t disappoint. Not only did Caster fit in a shot at one of Punk’s most infamous WWE moments revolving around a Z-Pak, but he also fit Will Smith into the verse, as no one can stop talking about Smith’s memorable slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. You can watch his full verse below.

Caster kicked off the verse with “I’m like Will Smith, I slap you with you smiling, but you look like you hit more rocks than Hunter Biden. With your messed up teeth, your movie’s are the only way I’ll ever go to sleep.”Then he took a jab at one of Punk’s nicknames and then his infamous Z-Pak moment. “You’re not the voice of the voiceless, the ladies say you’re the voice of the moistness. And homie you need to keep back, I have you crapping your pants like I’m a Z-Pack.”

Punk and Caster then had a physical match-up and at several points, Caster looked like he had the upper hand. Then Punk turned on the jets and locked in a submission hold to make Caster tap, and that was it for Caster.

Punk then came out and gave a passionate promo regarding his AEW future, and he made it clear that he would be taking on a lot more people in the ring before his run in All Elite is over, but also that he would be claiming Championship gold before that time came. He also teased that he will be ready to face Adam Cole or Hangman Page for the title when the time comes, and either one should end up being a marquee match-up.

As for Caster’s verse, he was of course referring to when Punk soiled himself on live television during a match, something he even referenced on Twitter after the fact. Punk says it was due to an overprescription of Z-Paks at the time,

What did you think of Caster’s verse? Let us know in the comments.