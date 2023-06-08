Mayans MC: CM Punk Returned in Latest Season 5 Episode

Before making his long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk has found his way back to Mayans M.C. The former World Champion appeared in the fourth season of FX’s , playing a veteran dealing with PTSD and adjusting to life as a father. His character, Paul, made some bad decisions in Season 4, and fans wondered if they’d see him come back before the show came to a close.

Early in Wednesday night’s new episode, Paul resurfaced, continuing the storyline he started last season. His big scene in the episode saw him knock on Gilly’s door, looking to take his son for a couple of days. Of course, Gilly living under the same roof as his son and wife caused an awkward situation for Paul, and he made things even more uncomfortable for everyone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the airing of the episode, Mayans star Vincent Vargas shared the full scene between his character and Punk’s. You can check it out below, but be wary of your company. There’s plenty of adult language throughout the clip.

https://twitter.com/thereal_Rocco/status/1666862621327503360?s=20

Last year, when CM Punk first appeared on Mayans MC, he sat down to chat with ComicBook.com’s Connor Casey about taking on the role of Paul.

“I think that’s the fun thing about acting, is you really find out who’s good and who’s not when you get put in situations where people don’t expect to see you in,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of people watch wrestling and watch Mayans. There are crossover fans, and they didn’t expect to see CM Punk on the screen playing Paul. I get to show people a little bit of range. But also man, what a story to be able to tell. It kind of hits home for me because my brother-in-law was in the armed forces and he served overseas, and so to be able to tell a story of a tragic character, but just a character, in general, that has PTSD and these things that are taboo and you’re not supposed to talk about, and I really feel like we all should be talking about it. And the fact that they trusted me to be a vehicle for this is pretty heavy and I definitely didn’t take that for granted.”

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air on FX every Wednesday night.