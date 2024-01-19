McKenzie Mitchell Announces Premiere Date for New Show, Matt Cardona Set as First Guest

Though McKenzie Mitchell hasn't been involved in the wrestling business for long, she's undoubtedly made her mark. Mitchell worked with Impact/TNA from 2016-2019 as a backstage interviewer. After parting ways with the company she signed with WWE shortly after. Prior to her work in Impact, Mitchell revealed she had never even watched professional wrestling. After her release from WWE in December, McKenzie Mitchell is stepping back into her interviewer boots with the launch of her new show.

Although details are slim for the time being, Mitchell has confirmed it will feature all of her favorite things -- wrestling, fashion, and style. And her first guest? None other than the "Indy God" himself, Matt Cardona. Mitchell also revealed the show will premiere on February 1, announcing a giveaway for anyone that subscribes to her YouTube channel. She is giving away her signed trading card and a limited edition "You Are The Headline" trucker hat.

✨NEW show launches FEB 1



SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/aAObFAVGIB



✨fashion, style, pro wrestling

✨ if you SUBSCRIBE + SEND ME SCREENSHOT PROOF you go into the giveaway pool for an autographed trading card of me and hat!

✨guest one @TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/MDvWTYiFDZ — McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) January 19, 2024

Following her release, Mitchell sat down with Chris Van Vliet to discuss her shocking release. In the interview, she sounded optimistic about her future in and out of wrestling and stated she was putting all of her creative efforts into her jewelry business, Headline by MM. "I think it's like I said, I think this is a way to say there's a new beginning in everything and just kind of like, 'Okay, what's next?' I know, like I said, I have my jewelry business. And so I've been putting all my efforts into that, into my creativity there," Mitchell said. "That's almost my full-time. My husband still works within the company, obviously. So that's really interesting that he's still there, I'm not. I don't know if people know but we were the first couple on the announce team. Like genuinely that are announcer and announcer that are married. So we kind of like really figured it out there, but I'm of course still supportive of WWE and NXT and I still watch him and I still text him good luck before every show. Obviously all my friends are still there. So I'm still supportive regardless."