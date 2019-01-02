WWE Fans React to Passing of ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund

On Wednesday, the world of professional wrestling was forced to say goodbye to the iconic announcer and interviewer ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund. In the wake of the 76-year-old’s passing, fans have lined up to pay their respects to the WWE legend.

News of Okerlund’s death summoned heartfelt responses from past and present WWE Superstars. But here’s a look into just how popular Okerlund was with wrestling fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Sad to hear about the passing of Legendary announcer Mean Gene Okerlund. Def a tough loss. As Gene to majority of us oldschool fans. Was the true voice of that rock n roll & 80’s explosion of Pro Wrestling. The voice of greater days past. Always Made things fun & festive. RIP”

Sad to hear about the passing of Legendary announcer Mean Gene Okerlund. Def a tough loss. As Gene to majority of us oldschool fans. Was the true voice of that rock n roll & 80’s explosion of Pro Wrestling. The voice of greater days past. Always Made things fun & festive. RIP — Kev Castle (@KevZCastle) January 2, 2019

“I’ll add to what will be thousands of tweets. “Mean” Gene Okerlund was A HUGE PART of MY childhood. ALL OF our childhoods, and a MAN and a VOICE undoubtedly that will be shared to my future kids one day as being THE BEST EVER at what he did in the sport of wrestling. RIP Gene…”

I’ll add to what will be thousands of tweets. “Mean” Gene Okerlund was A HUGE PART of MY childhood. ALL OF our childhoods, and a MAN and a VOICE undoubtedly that will be shared to my future kids one day as being THE BEST EVER at what he did in the sport of wrestling. RIP Gene… — JD (@JDfromNY206) January 2, 2019

“Just heard about Mean Gene. Such a sad way to start 2019. His voice always made wrestling seem larger than it was. Every event felt special. God bless you, Gene! #RIPGeneOkerlund“

Just heard about Mean Gene. Such a sad way to start 2019. His voice always made wrestling seem larger than it was. Every event felt special. God bless you, Gene! #RIPGeneOkerlund pic.twitter.com/FZTJnKO1Ty — Jagnarok (@Jagnarok) January 2, 2019

“Everyone is going to post all the funny Mean Gene moments…..this one never gets talked about anymore……the one time that Mean Gene was at his most serious as a character and was damn effective as hell in selling Hulk Hogan’s injuries by Earthquake”