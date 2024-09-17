Megan Thee Stallion Had Discussions About Working With AEW Champion Prior to WWE Deal: Report

Multi-platinum rapper Megan Thee Stallion recently crossed over into the wrestling bubble with her song "Neva Play" becoming the official theme song of WWE SmackDown. However, there were plans to bring her into the professional wrestling world way sooner. According to a new report from PWInsider, there were at least discussions to bring the "Mamushi" singer over to AEW. During AEW All In week, Moné revealed that there were plans to bring her into the squared circle for an appearance, but those plans ultimately didn't come to fruition.

Since then, the two women had picked the conversation back up after being spotted together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo, Japan earlier this year. "A couple years back me and Meg were supposed to do something in the ring together," Moné told TMZ in August. "We were just rehashing that conversation, seeing where that could all play in the future. Whether she's gonna be my tag team partner or my opponent, we have to see, but I want to get Meg Thee Stallion in the ring very, very soon one day."

Megan Thee Stallion x The CEO of AEW

(Photo: AEW/Megan Thee Stallion)

According to the report, that meeting opened up discussions between the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist's manager Roc Nation's Mike B and Mone's manager Keven Undergaro. After coming to an agreement, Moné teased bringing her over to AEW and that's when WWE made the move to secure her hit single. This reportedly caught Moné by surprise, but it remains unclear whether or not Meg will appear in a wrestling ring. Following the announcement, she shared the news with her followers on X. "I think it's finally time I make my debut lol #NEVAPLAY," she wrote, accompanied by three fire emojis.

This wouldn't be the first time Moné integrated pop culture into her wrestling presentation. Her real-life cousin, Snoop Dogg, has been part of many of her important WWE moments. Moné is currently having a dominating reign as both the AEW TBS Champion and the NJPW STRONG Women's Champion. She most recently defeated former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida at AEW All Out. Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates.