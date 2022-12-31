Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) Files New Name Trademark

Mercedes Varnado (formerly WWE's Sasha Banks) has been rather busy in the lead-up to her reported Wrestle Kingdom 17 debut, and that includes plenty of things behind the scenes. Previously Varnado filed to trademark a host of names, nicknames, and catchphrases, including Statement Maker, Mercedes Mone, Mone Talks, and Bank Mone. Out of those Mercedes Mone was thought to be her new ring name, but Fightful has spotted another Trademark filing made recently for the name Mone Banks, which would be another possible ring name for her, though it could also be a nickname or a catchphrase for merchandise.

The trademark applies to just about everything, including decals, stickers, mugs, glasses, posters, apparel, toys, and more. It also pertains to entertainment and live performances, which of course does pertain to wrestling. With several interesting trademarks already filed, we'll have to wait and see what her new ring name actually is, but you can find the full trademark filing below.

Are you excited for Varnado's reported appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17? Let us know in the comments!