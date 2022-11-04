Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) Teases Something Crazy's Coming Soon in New Video

The wrestling world has been waiting to see what happens with Mercedes Varnado, aka WWE's Sasha Banks, and while it isn't known if what's next involves WWE or even wrestling in general, Varnado just teased something big is coming soon. On her Instagram story, Varnado teased that the date she's been waiting for the past six months is coming soon, and she also said that she is going to make the most of this November "to make all of my dreams happen" in the lead-up to this "date that I've been waiting for." She thanked the fans for being along for the journey to this point and hopes they will join her for this new journey as well, and then she said "but I just want to let you know that there's going to be something so f****** crazy coming!"

In the story (via Fightful) Banks said "As time passes there has been so much growth and there's been so much beautiful opportunity, and the journey that I've been loving. But as time also goes on, the date is coming that I've been waiting for the past six months, and I can't wait, but I'm really gonna make most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I've been waiting for."

"I'm very excited, and I hope you guys come along for this journey, which I know a lot of you have been with me for so long so thank you," Banks said. "But I just want to let you know that there's going to be something so f****** crazy coming!"

As for what that big reveal is, that remains to be seen. Is it an AEW debut? Possibly a WWE return? Or is it something else completely, like a new role in a film or TV series? Varnado also walked the runway so this could be something in that realm as well. We'll have to wait and see, but perhaps related to this reveal is the cancellation of Varnado and Trinity Fatu's upcoming VultureFest appearance, and you can find the official statement from Vulture below.

"Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu are no longer able to participate in their event on Saturday, November 12th at 8 pm. We will go ahead and refund your purchase automatically, and please respond to this email if you prefer to exchange it for another Vulture Festival ticket. We appreciate your understanding."

